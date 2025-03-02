Tony Khan suddenly announces major star's blockbuster AEW return after almost 3 years

AEW President Tony Khan announced the return of a New Japan Pro-Wrestling star in his promotion. The star will be returning to AEW after nearly three years.

Clark Connors' return to AEW TV has been announced by Tony Khan. Connor is a popular NJPW star who last competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion at the Forbidden Door 2022 event. Connors is slated for a match against the former World Champion Swerve Strickland.

Swerve has been feuding with Ricochet for quite some time now. Swerve also lost his first match against The Future of Flight on an episode of Dynamite on February 5, 2025, and has not competed since. Nevertheless, the former AEW World Champion will return to action after nearly a month on Collision this Saturday.

Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to announce Strickland vs. Clark Connors on Collision:

@swerveconfident vs @ClarkConnors NJPW’s Clark Connors is in AEW for a fight! Before his bout vs @KingRicochet next Sunday, Swerve Strickland will fight Connors TONIGHT!"

Moreover, Swerve has already been announced for a rematch against Ricochet at Revolution 2025 on March 9, and it will be a number one contender's match for the world title. It remains to be seen what transpires in the rematch between the two.

