Tony Khan surprisingly brings in former WWE champion on AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 24, 2025 02:21 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Khan's Official X account]

A former WWE Superstar made a surprising, unannounced AEW debut tonight on Collision. He faced a popular star on the roster, but despite this, he ended up with a tough loss.

Mark Andrews is known for his run in NXT UK. He also made brief appearances for both 205 Live and NXT for the Stamford-based promotion. He is also a one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champion with Flash Morgan Webster. Besides his time with WWE, he also had a short stint in TNA.

Tonight on AEW Collision, Big Bill made an appearance as he was set for action. He has always been popular in the United Kingdom, so the company did not pass up the opportunity to have him interact with the hot crowd. To everyone's surprise, Andrews was his opponent tonight, making his debut for the company.

The 33-year-old star had a great showing against Bill, considering the size and strength difference between them. There was only so much he could do, as he was able to get in some offense. But Big Bill would not be denied the victory, hitting a Bossman Slam for the win.

Recently, it has been seen that Big Bill and Bryan Keith have moved on from being under the Learning Tree. This comes after rumors have surfaced regarding Chris Jericho potentially returning to WWE. Tony Khan and his team seem to be trying to build up the duo in case Jericho decides to leave.

As for Mark Andrews, tonight might be a one-off appearance for him, as several names from the United Kingdom were able to compete this week for AEW. One of these also included the surprise debut of Isla Dawn earlier tonight. Several other local talents signed to the roster were given TV time this week. There may be more to come with Forbidden Door taking place tomorrow night.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

