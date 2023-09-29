Tony Khan is taking a major "risk" pushing 5-time WWE world champion in AEW, says Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently criticized Tony Khan for pushing a former WWE Champion too hard in AEW. The champion in question is Bryan Danielson.

Danielson has had a long and eventful professional wrestling career. The 42-year-old, who has traveled around the globe winning various titles and accolades, is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. But the years of hard work and endurance have taken their toll on his body as The American Dragon has racked up many injuries during his career along the way.

During his time in WWE, the head injuries forced Danielson to retire from in-ring competition in 2016. The leader of the Yes! movement recovered and returned to the ring two years later and has been performing ever since. However, with each passing year, the list of injuries is growing even longer.

Most recently, Danielson suffered from a broken arm during his match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June 2023. The American Dragon made his return on September 2nd.

On the recent edition of K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, Konnan spoke about Danielson's injuries and said that Tony Khan stands to lose a valuable guy if The American Dragon keeps pushing his body to the limit regularly.

"I mean, I don't think that he would risk it (or) his wife would let him risk it. Why would Tony risk it ? Because he's going to lose a valuable guy. You could just have him out there and be a manager until he gets better. You know, manage YUTA, Daniel Garcia, somebody. You know what I'm saying. And maybe, ain't appear until he gets better. Because I remember that I had seen this tweet. It was about him and CM Punk wanting to come to Mexico. Remember that tweet ? And so I asked him when he came to San Diego, "Would you like to come to Mexico?" and he goes, "Yeah, you know just hit me up." But then, he broke his forearm, right? And from what I heard, he wasn't still a hundred percent I don't know if he's healed since then but yeah," Konnan said. ( 0:59 - 1:39)

The veteran feels that the former WWE Superstar needs to tone it down and added he should manage someone like Daniel Garcia or Wheeler Yuta until he recovers completely from his injuries.

AEW is "lucky to have" Bryan Danielson, says Jim Ross

During a conversation with Conrad Thompson, Jim Ross praised The American Dragon for his role in AEW Collision and his maturity and ideas. The WWE Hall of Famer called Danielson the most valuable player in Tony Khan's company.

"He's very, very important to everything that we do on Saturday night, especially. Bryan is really one of the best. I don't know who's a better worker in the world than Bryan Danielson right now. We're lucky to have him and I love him to be around. We talk every Saturday. We talked about this or that or this idea or that idea. Just it's refreshing. It's a breath of fresh air to say the least." (H/T - Wrestling News)

Bryan Danielson is set to face Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream, on October 1st.

