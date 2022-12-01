Tony Khan teases bringing retired WWE Hall of Famer back for "last hurrah" in AEW

Tony Khan is seemingly interested in bringing WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat back to AEW if The Dragon wants to have one final match.

Steamboat made a brief appearance for AEW during the House of the Dragon Dynamite special in August 2021. He was the guest timekeeper for the two-out-of-three falls match between Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia. The legend also got physical with Angelo Parker as the latter took a stiff right hand from Steamboat backstage.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan had nothing but kind words for Ricky Steamboat. Khan said he would love to see The Dragon in an All Elite Wrestling ring, given that Steamboat had just come out of retirement.

"It's definitely something to keep in mind, I think it's amazing that Ricky Steamboat got back in the ring. One of my personal heroes, somebody [who] as a kid, and still to this day, was one of my all-time favorite wrestlers. I would love to have Ricky Steamboat back in AEW any time." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

If Steamboat were to wrestle for AEW, he would join the likes of Sting and Diamond Dallas Page as wrestling veterans who have shared the ring with the promotion's young stars.

Ricky Steamboat recently teamed up with some top AEW stars during his in-ring return

Following in the footsteps of his long-time rival Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat was once again bitten by the wrestling bug and decided to lace up his boots. He recently competed for the first time since 2010 at an independent event.

Steamboat appeared at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon show, where he teamed up with FTR to face Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

To the surprise of no one, Ricky Steamboat once again showcased his impressive in-ring skills during the contest. The veteran's team picked up the victory on November 27, 2022.

