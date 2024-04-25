“Tony Khan thinks he's Vince McMahon and Jack Perry is Steve Austin” - WWE fans mock cliffhanger ending to AEW Dynamite

Earlier tonight, The Elite shockingly attacked AEW President Tony Khan to close out this week's episode of Dynamite, leaving fans shocked and feeling a bit of nostalgia.

Lately, the Young Bucks have taken their roles as EVPs more seriously and used this to their advantage. They have also rebranded The Elite, bringing in Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry to replace Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.

A few moments ago, The Scapegoat blindsided Tony Khan and, with the help of his new factionmates, took out the promotion's CEO. This was confirmation that Jack Perry has still taken to heart everything that has gone down in the last few months.

Expand Tweet

Several fans were entertained by Tony Khan taking bumps tonight and seeing him being attacked on live television. Some fans made some references to express how much they loved seeing this.

"Down goes Tony Khan," a fan tweeted.

"Tony has to be fearing for his life after this unfortunate occurrence," another hilariously commented.

Expand Tweet

Other fans noticed that parts of the segment were all too familiar. They noticed similarities to previous WWE and WCW storylines from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. One fan even claimed that this could end up being the biggest storyline of the summer.

"It's official. AEW has reached WCW's nWo 2000 era," one fan mentioned.

"Tony Khan thinks he's @VinceMcMahon and Jack Perry is @steveaustinBSR," another tweeted.

"This is gonna be the storyline of the summer," one fan claimed.

What events led up to this attack on AEW Dynamite?

It is no secret that for some time now, The Young Bucks have been teasing working with Jack Perry. Last weekend at AEW Dynasty, this became a reality after The Scapegoat sneaked into the venue and took out FTR, allowing the EVPs to begin their third reign as tag team champions.

Before the show began, Perry was spotted arriving at the same time as the rest of The Elite, and they headed to the venue together, seemingly confirming him as the fourth faction member.

Expand Tweet

Tonight on Dynamite, they wished to officially announce Perry's return to AEW. Perry was indefinitely suspended following the events at All In and has not been seen on the promotion since then. They were seen heading to Tony Khan's office for this purpose.

Moments later, they came out of the office, and Matthew Jackson revealed that the conversation between Perry and Khan would be in the ring.