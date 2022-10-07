"I think we were the benefit" - Tony Khan believes WWE releases have turned out to be a blessing in disguise for AEW

Tony Khan has picked up quite a number of former WWE Superstars since forming AEW in 2019. In a recent interview, Khan boldly claimed that Vince McMahon's losses were a blessing for his promotion.

Khan has faced some criticism for the number of stars he's picked up, but initially, fans were excited to see WWE stars make their way into AEW. While some signings have faltered, overall Khan believes that the new additions have enhanced his promotion.

In his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Tony Khan admitted that AEW and WWE are currently looking for the same thing in free agents.

“There’s probably a bit more similarity in what we’re looking for in terms of the profile of a free agent, which I think is already going to start being a thing. I think we’re looking at more similar people," Khan said.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "Bandido, after Wednesday, was immediately offered a full-time contract (by AEW)… Now it just says here that he was offered a deal.



Hopefully he's signed because WWE was asking for his number before that match was even over,"



- Bryan Alvarez

Continuing, Khan stated that AEW benefited immensely from WWE's mass releases.

"There was definitely something happening this year where there were wrestlers being released from there that came here that I definitely believe belong on national television that are huge stars in AEW. I think we were the benefit. The benefit of that was for AEW.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

While many free agents have made their way into AEW, one of the most anticipated acquisitions has seemingly been Bray Wyatt. Tony Khan recently commented on the efforts he has made to try and get the star into All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan has taken many shots at WWE in the past and recently commented on his infamous shot at Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan

Back in 2021 rumors ran rampant that WWE was establishing a relationship with NJPW. As AEW fans now know that it didn't pan out for the sports entertainment giant. Shortly after Tony Khan solidified his relationship with NJPW, he took a controversial shot at Nick Khan.

During the same interview with Helwani, Tony revealed that he personally spoke to Nick about the comments.

"So you have talked to him? Yeah. Not in person. Was it a positive conversation? I don’t wanna get into it, if I may. I haven’t met him, but I have talked to him. I did tell him, that’s what it was," Khan said. (H/T: Fightful)

Tony Khan hasn't ever shied away from taking shots at WWE, but could this end up doing more harm to AEW than he realizes? While some fans believe that Khan should focus on his own promotion, has the recent backstage drama shed light on his failings?

