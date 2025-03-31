Tony Khan told to give up creative control in AEW by veteran: "He's kind of a megalomaniac"

Tony Khan and a few other wrestlers founded AEW in 2019. In its six years of existence, the Jacksonville-based promotion has become one of the biggest sports entertainment companies in North America. Furthermore, it is WWE's biggest rival in the modern day and age.

Tony Khan is quite a polarizing figure. While some credit him for the resurrection of pro wrestling, others believe that he is immensely overrated. Many veterans have criticized him for his booking decisions and leadership skills. One of his most vocal critics is WCW legend Konnan.

Konnan is simply not a fan of AEW or its CEO. In the latest episode of the Keepin' it 100 OFFICIAL podcast, the 61-year-old did not hold back his frustrations with Khan. He said that the businessman should be removed as All Elite Wrestling's booker. Additionally, he called the 42-year-old a credit stealer and a ''megalomaniac!''

"The biggest thing that you can do to turn that place around, either, one: get Tony out of creative and get somebody run the thing, or get some guys around you that [sic] are smarter than you; that know what they're doing; that have been in the business; that have had success. Him trying to get all the credit, and he's kind of a megalomaniac!" he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Konnan expresses displeasure toward AEW for underutilizing Brian Cage

AEW star Brian Cage has been in the industry for many years. He is immensely talented as an in-ring competitor, and Konnan is a huge fan of his work. According to the veteran, The Machine should be in the company's main event scene instead of being a midcarder.

In a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, he expressed his displeasure with Cage's current booking in AEW.

"One of the most unselfish guys I've met in the business, and he can wrestle. They kind of have him as, like, a mid-card guy. He should be one of their top stars. I used to make fun of him because he couldn't talk; he can talk!" he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Brian Cage is a former FTW Champion and a former ROH World Television Champion. He is currently a member of The Don Callis Family.

