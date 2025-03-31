Former WWE Superstar finally debuts in Tony Khan's promotion

Tony Khan is the owner not only of AEW but also of Ring of Honor. He bought the latter in 2022 and is currently looking to expand its roster. The reigning ROH World Champion is Chris Jericho, while the ROH Women's World Championship is held by former WWE star Athena.

Over the years, numerous former WWE names have signed with either AEW or ROH. Wrestlers such as Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, Johnny TV, Dustin Rhodes, and Mansoor are quite popular and established. Interestingly, former NXT talent Von Wagner recently made his in-ring debut in Ring of Honor. He made a cameo on last week's Dynamite as a security guard. His ring name in the Tony Khan-led promotion is reportedly Cal Bloom, which is short for Calvin Bloom, his real name. He and Deonn Rusman reportedly locked horns with former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Gates of Agony.

Bloom was signed to the World Wrestling Federation from 2019 to 2024. Although his stint there was underwhelming, his in-ring skills showed promise. He is the son of retired American professional wrestler Wayne Bloom. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him, but it certainly looks like Khan has faith in him.

Wrestling legend Konnan calls AEW president Tony Khan a "megalomaniac"

Former WCW World Television Champion Konnan is one of Tony Khan and his promotion's harshest critics. According to him, All Elite Wrestling's resurrection will take place once Khan is removed as the booker. On a recent episode of Keepin it 100, the 61-year-old called the businessman a megalomaniac and a credit stealer.

"The biggest thing that you can do to turn that place around, either, one: get Tony out of creative and get somebody run the thing, or get some guys around you that are smarter than you, that know what they're doing, that have been in the business, that have had success. Him trying to get all the credit, and he's kind of a megalomaniac," said Konnan. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Konnan had a short stint with WWE back in the '90s. He has also wrestled in TNA.

