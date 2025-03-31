How Tony Khan influenced 28-year-old star’s signing decision amid WWE interest - Reports 

Tony Khan edged out WWE by signing another top free agent over the weekend. Recent reports have shed light on some backstage details regarding all the negotiations that took place.

Kevin Knight, who was formerly signed to NJPW, became a free agent in January this year. Around the week of Wrestle Kingdom, his contract with the promotion came to an end. Last night on Collision, he wrestled in his AEW singles debut against Jay White. Despite showing great effort, he fell to the Switchblade. Post-match, White gave Knight a lot of credit, and moments later, it was announced that the 28-year-old was All Elite.

PWInsider reported last night that WWE had interest in him and even invited him to the Performance Center. Fightful Select has added to these details. They reported that Tony Khan and Rocky Romero approached Knight in February, when he competed in ROH against AR Fox.

Regarding WWE's side of things, it was mentioned that should he have signed with them, he would have started in NXT. The report also contained information on TNA's reactions, as they believed that the 28-year-old would only return to their promotion if he were signed by the Stamford-based promotion.

You can check out Tony Khan's announcement on X/Twitter below:

Kevin Knight broke his silence on social media after Tony Khan officially announced his signing

Kevin Knight has had an eventful past 24 hours, as he had a great match with Jay White on AEW Collision and was announced as the company's latest big signing.

He took to X/Twitter to talk about all that had transpired. The Jet told all the fans to be patient and wait for all that was to come, as he was now All-Elite. He then sent a message to NJPW, his former company, telling them that they still had unfinished business.

"Woke up to alot of 🦉 in my comments😂. If you don’t know, you will. Patience is a virtue😈And don’t worry NJPW, we still got unfinished business," Knight wrote.

Tony Khan has made several great moves to start the year so far, and with several major pay-per-view events lined up in the coming months, Kevin Knight may get his spotlight soon. Seeing as Forbidden Door is set to take place later this year, the 28-year-old may have his chance of going against his former company as an AEW star.

