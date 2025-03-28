  • home icon
Tyson Fury to return and attack Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring potential surprise

By Jitesh Puri
Modified Mar 28, 2025 15:13 GMT
Tyson Fury could surprise the English crowd on WWE SmackDown
Tyson Fury could surprise the English crowd on WWE SmackDown (Image credits: WWE.com)

Tyson Fury isn't an unfamiliar name in WWE. He might just show up on WWE SmackDown if the stars align to have a confrontation with Drew McIntyre or any other heel.

This week's WWE SmackDown will air from England, the home country of renowned boxer Tyson Fury. Considering that he has previously appeared in Titanland and even competed in a match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019. The chances of him appearing on the blue brand tonight are nowhere near zero. If the company books his appearance, he could perhaps have a heated brawl with Drew McIntyre.

Over the last few weeks, The Scottish Psychopath has made it a habit to brutally attack his rival, Damian Priest. At such a time, the babyface might need help against the multi-time World Champion. If the English fans are lucky enough, Tyson Fury could make an appearance and potentially attack McIntyre to save Damian Priest from another beatdown. Fury and Priest could stand tall to send the fans home happy.

Considering that the legendary boxer will receive a huge reaction from his home crowd, his appearance could be instrumental in cementing Damian Priest as one of the company's most beloved babyfaces. While this scenario is realistically possible, it must be noted that it is just speculation for now, and nowhere near confirmed.

What else could happen between Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown tonight?

While a beatdown between the two stars is possible for tonight's show, it is certainly not the only way things could roll out if Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury confront each other.

Priest and McIntyre's rivalry is one of the most heated ones leading up to WWE WrestleMania 41. Fury could appear and announce that he will be the special guest referee for their potential one-on-one match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He could also choose to stay out of the ring and just have a heated confrontation with The Scottish Warrior from the front row of the audience. The moment could give Damian Priest the chance to get the upper hand in the rivalry. Whatever happens, it will be intriguing to see The Gypsy King on WWE SmackDown.

Edited by Arsh Das
