Tony Khan is trying to drive fans away from AEW with major Dynamite match, veteran accuses 

A wrestling veteran recently accused Tony Khan of making an uninteresting match-up for Dynamite which will drive the fans away. The legend who made the accusation was Disco Inferno.

AEW President Tony Khan recently took to X/Twitter to announce a major match-up for this week's Dynamite episode. Blackpool Combat Club is set to face their rivals from CMLL. In addition, Wheeler Yuta will return to action to be a part of the match. Therefore, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Yuta will take on Magnus, Volador Jr. Rugido, and Esfinge in a multi-man match on the show this week.

Trending

When former WCW star Disco Inferno saw Tony Khan's tweet on X/Twitter, he was not very impressed by the match-up. He that booking the BCC against any other wrestler on the current AEW roster would have been better.

"There are at least 100 people on your roster that would be a more compelling match up against the BCC than this. C'mon. This is the type of stuff you advertise if you don't want people to watch your show," he wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Wheeler Yuta is cleared to wrestle, Tony Khan revealed

Tony Khan recently took to X/Twitter to announce that the medical staff had officially cleared Wheeler Yuta to wrestle again and that he would be making his return to Wednesday Night's Dynamite episode this week.

"Yes, the medical staff just officially cleared @WheelerYuta today after a 4 month absence + now the entire BCC are ready to jump right into it; teaming together as a 4 man team for the first time in @AEWonTV history vs their rivals from @CMLL_OFICIAL live on TBS tomorrow! LFG," Khan tweeted.

The three-time ROH Pure Champion was on a four-month hiatus from AEW. His last match was on January 10, 2024, on the taping of Rampage in a losing effort against Eddie Kingston. In January Fightful Select reported that he had been suffering from concussion symptoms for a few months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback