Tony Khan turning top AEW star heel was “almost a shame,” wrestling personality says

A well-known wrestling personality has shared his two-cents on Tony Khan turning a top AEW star heel at Double or Nothing 2024. The individual in question is podcaster and radio personality Sam Roberts.

The sixth edition of AEW's iconic pay-per-view saw a new TBS Champion crowned after Mercedes Mone defeated Willow Nightingale in a rematch of their NJPW bout from 2023. In a surprising turn of events, Kris Statlander attacked Nightingale, her long-time friend and tag partner, in a brutal post-match assault, as a gleeful Stokely Hathaway looked on.

During a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts praised the TBS Title match between Nightingale and The CEO in Las Vegas. However, speaking on the subject of the 2023 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner being betrayed by Statlander and Hathaway after the match, Roberts argued that turning Nightingale heel instead would have made for a more compelling creative direction.

Roberts also envisioned the prospect of the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion transforming into a dominant competitor similar to WCW and WWE legend Vader.

"I get it, Willow's beloved. I get not turning her heel, but it's almost a shame that Kris Statlander turned on her. Because I see a world where, like, Willow Nightingale can evolve into a female Vader. And I mean Vader in his prime, I mean Japan Vader, you know, I mean Vader vs. Sting Vader, I mean that Vader. And we got time, that can still happen." [41:58 - 42:22]

Kris Statlander turned on Orange Cassidy on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite

After his victory over Trent Beretta at Double or Nothing 2024, Orange Cassidy met with Don Callis in the ring on the May 29, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite. The Invisible Hand offered the former International Champion a contract to join The Don Callis Family, but Cassidy tore up the document and refused the offer.

However, The Freshly Squeezed star would then be confronted by Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander. The former criticized OC and compared him to their former ally Willow Nightingale. Afterwards, Statlander grabbed a mic and told Callis that her "best friend" will accept the proposal to join his faction. A confused Cassidy was then blindsided by Trent Beretta, revealed to be the friend the former TBS Champion was referring to.

Beretta went on to pummel Orange, busting him open in the process. He even re-created the signature Best Friends hug with Don Callis, solidifying his heel turn and his membership in the Don Callis Family.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kris Statlander as she looks to dominate the women's division in AEW.

