Tony Khan unwilling to reveal whether a major star will stay in AEW after Worlds End: "I can't speak to his future"

AEW CEO Tony Khan was recently asked about a top star's status with the Jacksonville-based promotion after the Worlds End Pay-per-View.

The star in question is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). The Salt of the Earth lost his AEW World Title at the hands of Samoa Joe in the main event of the Worlds End PPV. The call to remove the title from MJF could hint at the latter possibly leaving All Elite Wrestling in 2024 as he is set to be a free agent in January.

At the Worlds End media scrum, Tony Khan put over MJF, and stated he can't comment on Max's future for now.

"I can't speak to his future in 2024 here at this time but I do think MJF has been a huge part of AEW for five years and MJF is somebody that is welcomed and wanted in AEW for life. He's also a huge part of the growth of AEW and the success of the company." [2:17:13-2:17:30]

AEW CEO Tony Khan comments on Andrade's future in the company

AEW President Tony Khan recently commented on Andrade El Idolo who competed in his last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion at the Worlds End PPV.

On the post-Worlds End media scrum, TK praised Andrade for his work in All Elite Wrestling and revealed that his contract was up by the end of 2023.

"Somebody I really respect, and I don't expect to see necessarily as it stands right now renewing the contract, but somebody that I have a great amount of respect for and would be parting on good terms, and was here and did wrestle tonight, is Andrade El Idolo. Andrade El Idolo's contract is up at the end of the year. We have had great talks, [and] I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo," he said.

TK further added:

"He has been a huge performer in the Continental Classic... I think we did everything we could to show Andrade El Idolo that we value him," Khan added.

It has been heavily rumored that Andrade could be heading to WWE next, but the time period is not known for his next appearance.

