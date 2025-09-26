Tony Khan urgently requested to cancel upcoming AEW match

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 26, 2025 01:40 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

An AEW star requested a big favor from Tony Khan ahead of a major match. The Acclaimed have faced many challenges since splitting up. Both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have struggled to find their footing in the singles division. Even after parting ways, the two have crossed paths multiple times.

AEW coach Jerry Lynn has been insisting that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions should reunite to stay relevant again. However, the two refuse to see eye to eye. Despite their wishes, Jerry announced that Caster and Bowens will team up on the upcoming edition of Collision.

Tony Khan recently announced that The Acclaimed will take on Swirl, entailing Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, this Saturday. However, The Pride of Pro Wrestling has yet to be convinced to team up with The Best Wrestler Alive. Bowens recently took to X and asked the AEW President to cancel the scheduled match or give him a different partner.

"Tony, as the Pride of your company, I’m kindly asking you to cancel this match or to give me a different partner. Jerry had no right to request this. Please give me a call so we can discuss, thank you! Go Jags! Go Fulham! Go TrueMedia Networks!" he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Tony Khan confirms he was going to fire Max Caster

The Best Wrestler Alive used to get into trouble every week for his controversial raps. While speaking at the post-Dynasty media scrum, Anthony Bowens revealed that he saved Max Caster from getting fired several times.

"I think the truth is he wouldn't have the opportunity to be doing the things he's doing now without me, considering how many times I saved him from fines, how many times I saved his job because he couldn't keep his mouth shut with his s****y raps every week," he said.
Tony Khan, who was also present at the conference, immediately confirmed the statement.

"That's true, that is a true story," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Acclaimed will be present for the match this Saturday.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
