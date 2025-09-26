Tony Khan urgently requested to cancel upcoming AEW match

An AEW star requested a big favor from Tony Khan ahead of a major match. The Acclaimed have faced many challenges since splitting up. Both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have struggled to find their footing in the singles division. Even after parting ways, the two have crossed paths multiple times.AEW coach Jerry Lynn has been insisting that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions should reunite to stay relevant again. However, the two refuse to see eye to eye. Despite their wishes, Jerry announced that Caster and Bowens will team up on the upcoming edition of Collision.Tony Khan recently announced that The Acclaimed will take on Swirl, entailing Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, this Saturday. However, The Pride of Pro Wrestling has yet to be convinced to team up with The Best Wrestler Alive. Bowens recently took to X and asked the AEW President to cancel the scheduled match or give him a different partner.&quot;Tony, as the Pride of your company, I’m kindly asking you to cancel this match or to give me a different partner. Jerry had no right to request this. Please give me a call so we can discuss, thank you! Go Jags! Go Fulham! Go TrueMedia Networks!&quot; he wrote.Check out his post below:Tony Khan confirms he was going to fire Max CasterThe Best Wrestler Alive used to get into trouble every week for his controversial raps. While speaking at the post-Dynasty media scrum, Anthony Bowens revealed that he saved Max Caster from getting fired several times.&quot;I think the truth is he wouldn't have the opportunity to be doing the things he's doing now without me, considering how many times I saved him from fines, how many times I saved his job because he couldn't keep his mouth shut with his s****y raps every week,&quot; he said.Tony Khan, who was also present at the conference, immediately confirmed the statement.&quot;That's true, that is a true story,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if The Acclaimed will be present for the match this Saturday.