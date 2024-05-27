Tony Khan wants former WWE Champion to finish his career in AEW

Tony Khan wants a former WWE Superstar to finish his illustrious pro wrestling career in AEW. The star being discussed is Bryan Danielson and he is expected to retire from full-time wrestling later this year.

The American Dragon has been one of the most valuable assets in the Jacksonville-based promotion since his debut in 2021. He was also involved in many hard-hitting matches throughout his career in AEW. Time and time again, Danielson has talked highly of the company and what it stood for.

Apart from delivering classic matches, the former multi-time WWE Champion assists Tony Khan in various ways. Danielson is also part of a disciplinary committee in charge of taking action against stars who don't follow the rules. Unfortunately, he is set to retire from full-time wrestling later this year. However, he revealed that he would still be available for the promotion.

Trending

While speaking with CBS Sports, the AEW President stated that he would like the American Dragon to stay in the Jacksonville-based promotion "forever," in whatever capacity possible, and hoped the latter would retire at All Elite Wrestling someday.

"I would like Bryan to stay, in a perfect world, forever here in whatever capacity he'd stay with us in. I'd hope that Bryan would finish his wrestling career here. I would do anything to make that happen. I want Bryan to stay with us wrestling as long as possible. I know that he's talked about an exit from full-time wrestling, which is what he's been doing this year whenever he's been healthy," Khan said.

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson is in AEW's Anarchy In The Arena match

The 43-year-old star returned to All Elite Wrestling after being absent for weeks since Dynasty to reveal himself as a participant in Anarchy In The Arena match at Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View.

At the PPV, he, FTR, and Darby Allin as a part of Team AEW will take on The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry of Team Elite in a match with one of the most brutal stipulations in the promotion's history.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who takes the big win in the Anarchy In The Arena Match at Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback