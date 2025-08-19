  • home icon
  "Tony must punish all of Pepsi Phil's friends," "Tony McMahon strikes again" - Fans react after AEW rejects top star's request to leave the company

"Tony must punish all of Pepsi Phil’s friends," "Tony McMahon strikes again" - Fans react after AEW rejects top star's request to leave the company

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 19, 2025 02:38 GMT
CM Punk is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credits: WWE.com, AEW
CM Punk is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credits: WWE.com, AEW's YouTube]

AEW President Tony Khan's recent move has sent social media into a frenzy. Last year, he faced criticism for holding wrestlers under contract despite their requests for release. Stars like Rey Fenix and Rusev were two such examples. Eventually, he released them. However, it seems like Danhausen is going to be the next star who will be stuck with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Kid Curious hasn't been used for over a year and a half, and he lacks a clear creative path in AEW. His contract was supposed to expire in July. He was injured last year, but is currently medically cleared to wrestle.

It was recently reported that Danhausen's deal was extended by adding injury time despite him asking for a release from Tony Khan.

Fans believe that CM Punk's real-life friendship with Danhausen and the strained relationship between AEW and Punk are the reasons why Tony isn't letting him out of the contract. Many are pleading that he should be released from the company immediately.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Dutch Mantell believes AEW's Danhausen is perfect for WWE

Rumors about Danhausen jumping to WWE have intensified since his contract details were revealed last month.

While speaking on Story Time, Dutch Mantell said that Mr. Very Nice Very Evil is 'tailor-made' for WWE.

"Danhausen, they would have to change his name, I guess, you know, and they could do a lot with him. [Host: 'What would you change it to?'] Well, I don't know unless they could use something like that. They could come up with something; it's not the name, it's the character, and I've always liked the character. So, where did he get that character? He just came up with it? It's a good one. So, I'd like to see him in WWE. He's tailor-made for them anyway," Mantell said.
It will be interesting to see how long Danhausen stays with AEW.

