"Tony's loss is a win for HBK" - Fans react after rumors about former AEW star signing with WWE surfaces

Fans on social media have reacted to the reports that a former AEW star has signed with WWE as part of the NXT brand.

The star in question is Madi Wrenkowski. She primarily wrestled on AEW Dark between 2020 and 2022. The Texas native also appeared on shows like Rampage and Ring of Honor TV.

Wrenkowski was one of many independent stars who recently participated in a WWE tryout. It has since been reported that the former AEW performer has signed a deal with NXT.

Several fans on social media have reacted to the news with a variety of takes. Some believe that she will be a great addition to NXT and that All Elite Wrestling should have given her more chances. Meanwhile, others have mixed thoughts about her rumored signing.

Fans shared varied reactions to the rumored signing

Wrenkowski will likely join the likes of Jay Malachi, who reportedly signed a WWE deal recently. This was reinforced by the fact that he vacated his DPW Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

Madi Wrenkowski isn't the only former AEW star to appear in NXT

If there is one thing that can sometimes work against All Elite Wrestling's willingness to promote independent stars, it's the fact that it can act as a 'shop window' for other companies to come in and sign them.

Other stars that WWE has ended up signing after they appeared on All Elite Wrestling TV include Channing Lorenzo, Thea Hail, Gigi Dolin, and Fallon Henley.

Some former All Elite Wrestling stars who were once under full-time deals with the company have also jumped ship to NXT, including Bea Priestley (now known as Blair Davenport) and Brian Pillman Jr. (now known as Lexis King).

Which other former All Elite Wrestling stars do you think will join NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.