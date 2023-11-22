WWE reportedly signs former AEW star

WWE has seemingly signed another former AEW star to a contract with NXT. Following the previous string of stars signing with the white and gold brand, another addition will be coming. This would be Madi Wrenkowski.

Wrenkowski had previously competed for several promotions, including NWA, RCW, ROH, and AEW. Her stint with All Elite Wrestling began in 2020, and she made sporadic appearances until 2022, mostly competing on AEW Dark. She has also gotten to face several notable stars, including Kris Statlander, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Athena, and Ruby Soho.

PWInsider reported the signing earlier today, as it was revealed that Madi Wrenkowski was present at the WWE Performance Center last week, where she had apparently signed a deal with NXT. She was also present among the group of tryouts back in September. Jay Malachi and Brogan Finley were part of this group who had also signed deals with NXT.

Expand Tweet

Madi Wrenkowski is interested in sharing the ring with Rhea Ripley in WWE

Now that Wrenkowski has just signed with NXT, she will be one step closer to fulfilling one of the things she'd like to do, should she be with the Stamford-based promotion. She had spoken previously about having a match with Rhea Ripley.

Back in June, she appeared on the The A2theK Wrestling Show, she talked about how open she was to possibly getting a chance to be in WWE in the near future. She mentioned how it was the company that made everyone fall in love with the sport, and she would relish the opportunity.

"Yeah, of course. All of my doors are open. I would definitely tie myself down to a company if the opportunity presented itself, and it worked for me. If it was presented, [and] worked, I would definitely love to be at WWE. I think as much as people sometimes like to talk poorly of it, that is the company that ultimately made us all fall in love with this sport."

She had mentioned back then that she wanted a match with Rhea Ripley. Funnily, the former AEW star wanted this to be the type of match where she would simply be brutalized by the WWE Women's World Champion.

"I'd also like to get murdered by Rhea Ripley... It would have to be some stipulation where I could get rope breaks, but she couldn't. I would just koala bear [hug] that rope," Wrenkowski said. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

With the many signings they have had lately, it seems that NXT won't be in short supply of future stars in the making. The talent level has just increased with the number of stars set to grace the brand.

What are your thoughts on this new signing? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.