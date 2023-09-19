Several big names got WWE tryouts this week

Several big names in wrestling reportedly got WWE tryouts this week at the performance center in Orlando.

Many stars get the opportunity to make their dreams come true by giving tryouts at WWE's performance center. The likes of Braun Strowman, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Baron Corbin, and Angelo Dawkins have all trained at the PC before getting to the main roster and becoming some of the biggest names in wrestling.

According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, many independent wrestling stars got the opportunity for WWE tryouts this week. They reached out to the sources within the Stamford-based promotion and got a list of stars that were present in Orlando.

"Copeland Barbee, David Goldy, Jay Malachi, Richard Holliday, Brogan Finlay, Jamie Stanley, Ray Jaz, Damaris Largo, Hollyhood Haley J, Kelsey Heather, Valentina Rossi, and Madi Wrenkowski."

Some stars may be known for their small stints in AEW. Jay Malachi competed for the company in the past. David Goldy, Hollywood Haley J, and Kelsey Heather competed in some dark matches for AEW.

Jazmin Allure has competed for AEW and also appeared on WWE SmackDown. Valentina Rossi has also competed for AEW and is known for her time in NXT as well.

WWE may be looking to expand its developmental roster after major exits

According to several reports, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid(aka The Grizzled Young Veterans), who were part of Joe Gacy's Schism on NXT, recently parted ways with the company. The Stamford-based promotion might be looking for new talents for the developmental show.

There are several reports suggesting that AEW megastar Jade Cargill is headed to World Wrestling Entertainment as well, but she wouldn't go to NXT as she has already proven her worth for the main roster. She might even be pushed as the face of the women's division.

