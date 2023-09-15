Triple H's thoughts on Jade Cargill - Reports

WWE's CCO Triple H's thoughts on Jade Cargill have reportedly been revealed.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently reported that Jade Cargill could be WWE-bound very soon, and her AEW run is seemingly coming to an end. The report took Wrestling Twitter by storm, and fans are already speculating about possible opponents for Cargill in WWE.

Amidst the hullabaloo, Xero News is now reporting that Jade Cargill would be placed directly on the main roster if she makes her way to WWE. Xero News also stated that WWE's head of creative Triple H thinks highly of her.

"I'm hearing IF Jade Cargill does join WWE, she is heading straight to the main roster - she won't be in a stable, she will be presented as the "Final Boss" of the Women's division. WWE have super high hopes for her, Triple H thinks she will become the top woman in the company over time."

Triple H could book a bunch of big-time feuds with Jade Cargill

WWE houses some of the biggest female stars in the business today, most notably Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. If Jade Cargill ends up signing a deal with WWE, The Game could book her against these names on the main roster.

Jade Cargill had nothing but praise for Charlotte Flair while talking with Bootleg Kev. Here's what she said about The Queen:

"I think Charlotte Flair is great. I think she's a very sound wrestler. She can do all the flippy sh*t that you want to do. She can go out there and have a hardcore match. I think she's a total package that we have as far as an example for a woman wrestler today." (H/T SE Scoops)

Only time will tell if Jade Cargill leaves AEW for WWE. Cargill vs. someone of the caliber of Bianca Belair would be a massive attraction warranting a spot on a WrestleMania card.

What do you think? Is Jade Cargill heading to WWE?