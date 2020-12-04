Tony Schiavone calls AEW Winter Is Coming one of the most memorable moments of his career

As important as Sting's arrival to AEW was last night on AEW Dynamite, the soundtrack of former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone was just as crucial. He made the legend's arrival feel even more special.

To everyone who Tweeted nice comments about last night’s #AEWDynamite , thank you. It was a great moment for all of us and truly will be one of the most memorable moments of my career #StingIsAEW pic.twitter.com/mYJjWjVEQS — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) December 3, 2020

Schiavone called Sting's final match on WCW Monday Nitro against Ric Flair on the company's final broadcast on TNT in 2001. 19 years later, "The Icon" is back on TNT, and Schiavone was there to describe the moment. His iconic voice made grown wrestling fans all over the world feel like kids again. Schiavone responded to the reactions in a Tweet.

On Twitter, Schiavone thank the fans for all of the "nice comments" he has received regarding last night's edition of AEW Dynamite:

Sting made his return to TNT last night on AEW Dynamite's "Winter is Coming" special. He saved Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin from a post-match beatdown by Team Taz.

Schiavone was clearly emotional on the call, and it resonated with wrestling fans all over the world. Next week on AEW Dynamite, Schiavone will interview Sting. Seeing Sting and Schiavone in the same ring for the first time in almost twenty years will be must-see television.

It’s Sttttttiiiiiiinggggg — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) December 3, 2020

