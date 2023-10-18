Tony Schiavone recently made a request to AEW President Tony Khan

WCW veteran Tony Schiavone recently requested Tony Khan for a play-by-play role on AEW Collision.

On the latest edition of the show, many fans noticed a big change to the commentary team when Tony Schiavone joined Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness. Later in the show, Jim Ross replaced Kelly to call the Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson for the TNT Championship in the main event.

During a recent episode of What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone shared that he had approached Tony Khan with a request several months ago. Expressing his desire for another chance at play-by-play commentary.

"I told Tony [Tony Khan], this was months ago, 'I would like another chance at doing play-by-play. I can probably do Rampage.' He said, 'Okay, let me think about it.' I thought I was going to do play-by-play on Rampage. Then he hit me with [Collision], and you don't say no to that, you say, 'Hell yeah, I'll do it," he said.

Furthermore, Schiavone revealed he enjoyed working with Kelly and McGuinness:

"I've told you this many times, and I'm sincere about it, Kevin Kelly is a great announcer. He is so smooth and so good. I really enjoyed working with him and Nigel. We've only worked together once, but we've been together backstage for however many months." (H/T - Fightful)

Schiavone has filled many roles in the Jacksonville-based promotion, from being an in-ring interviewer to a commentator on AEW Dynamite.

Update on Tony Schiavone joining the commentary team on AEW Collision

On the latest edition of Collision, fans noticed a significant change to the commentary team when Tony Schiavone joined, sparking curiosity about the reasons behind this decision.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update that Tony Khan made the call to have Tony Schiavone as the lead announcer for the latest edition of Collision.

Schiavone is a veteran announcer with over 30 years of experience in the professional wrestling business. It will be interesting to see if his role on AEW Collision becomes permanent.

