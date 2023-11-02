Tony Schiavone on Toni Storm's rear end being in his face

"Timeless" Toni Storm certainly had the AEW Collision commentary team hot under the collar this past weekend, but what did Tony Schiavone make of it all?

During the AEW Women's Championship match between Hikaru Shida and Abadon, Storm wanted to get a closer look at the action and decided to make herself comfortable at the commentary table.

However, instead of grabbing a chair and a headset, Toni decided to lie across the top of the announce desk, distracting Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness throughout the match.

Expand Tweet

Since Toni Storm came out in her in-ring gear, it meant that her rear end was directly pointing at Schiavone throughout the match and during the most recent edition of the What Happened When? podcast, Schiavone gave fans a breakdown of what was going through his mind at that moment.

“Well, I knew that Toni was going to do something on the table. I thought she was just going to sit on the table, but she yanked the top off and stared at me and then just laid right on the table with her rear end right here in my face. So now I’ve got a girl’s rear end in my face and I’ve got to play it straight.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Toni Storm came prepared for a long match as she even brought some oranges with her as snacks, one of which Schiavone ended up with, while the other was accidentally squirted in his face.

“Then she takes an orange, she had two oranges, right? She flipped me one if I recall or handed me one. I ended up with one. Then she bit the other orange. She bit right into it real hard right there, boom, and orange juice squirted in my face. I took that orange and lobbed it over towards Dasha’s lap when we went to a break.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Toni Storm will be in action at AEW Full Gear

While "Timeless" Toni Storm has been having a lot of fun on AEW television lately, there will be no fun and games when the company returns to pay-per-view on November 18th.

Arguably, the reason why Toni is in the mental state she's in is because she lost the AEW Women's Championship to Hikaru Shida on the 200th episode of Dynamite. However, at Full Gear, she will get the chance to rectify that when she challenges Shida for the title.

Expand Tweet

Hikaru Shida has already defended her title thrice since dethroning Saraya on the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite on October 10th, and with the two women having a 1-1 record against each other in singles competition, the rubber match will certainly be one of the most exciting matches on November 18th.

Do you think Toni Storm will become the AEW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think