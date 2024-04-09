"Tony treats it like a joke" - Fans erupt as AEW Rampage sees drastic drop in ratings during WrestleMania week

The recent edition of AEW Rampage suffered a lot as the show witnessed a drastic drop in ratings during WrestleMania week.

The most recent episode of Rampage clashed with the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and WWE seemingly stole quite a big chunk of audience from the Jacksonville-based promotion show, lowering the latter's recent TV ratings drastically.

The April 5 episode of Rampage drew 267,000 average viewership and 0.08 ratings. While the one before that (March 25) had an average viewership of 350,000 and a rating of 0.11.

In conclusion, going head-to-head with the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony did a number on Rampage ratings. After the viewership chart dropped on the internet, fans gathered on X/Twitter to react to Rampage's decline in ratings. Here is what the fans had to say.

AEW's plan to get back on track

WrestleMania week was not a good one for AEW. But now the Mania weekend is officially over and the Jacksonville-based promotion has already devised a solid plan to hike up its ratings and viewership.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, the company will release backstage footage of 2023 All In. Last year's All In event in London grew popular in the wrestling world due to the backstage brawl between CM Punk and Jack Perry. People have only heard what happened at the event but no one has seen exactly what occurred behind the curtains.

AEW recently revealed that The Young Bucks will air the unseen footage of All In on Wednesday's Dynamite episode. Likely, the clip will also feature what happened between Punk and Perry at the event.

The Second City Saint re had an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani where he took several shots at Tony Khan and his company. It will be interesting to see what and how much Tony Khan will be sharing with the fans on Wednesday Night Dynamite.

