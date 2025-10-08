"Tony tries to make everybody happy"- WWE veteran blames Tony Khan for former World Champion's lackluster AEW run (Exclusive)

Former WWE World Champion Jake Hager spent half a decade with AEW following his debut on the first-ever episode of Dynamite. The 43-year-old remained a staple part of the show during his time in Tony Khan's promotion, but his run with the company proved to be very lackluster.

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently blamed AEW president Tony Khan for the same, as Hager had won numerous titles before joining his promotion. He won three world championships in his career before joining AEW and was also a former US Champion and Mr. Money in the Bank in WWE.

While talking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said that Tony Khan tried to make everyone happy, and that cost Jake Hager's time in the company. He said that Tony Khan can't afford to do in professional wrestling, and it resulted in Hager not winning any titles in the All Elite promotion.

"I got to tell you, bro, I didn't see a lot of his run at WWE, but, bro, I watched like the first year and a half of AEW, I actually did. I watched Dynamite for like a year and a half, and, you know, bro, I think he was faced with a different problem over there, because I think over there, the problem is that Tony tries to make everybody happy. You cannot do that, bro, in professional wrestling," Russo said.

Jake Hager left Tony Khan's promotion in May 2024 after choosing not to renew his contract with the company. He revealed that Khan had offered him a short-term contract after his deal expired, but he chose to reject it because he felt he had done a lot for the company and deserved more.

