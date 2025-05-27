'Tony wants a war," "TKO trying to teach Tony a lesson" - Fans react after the AEW President calls out WWE for a major reason

AEW President Tony Khan's recent comments have taken the internet by storm. He and WWE have been going head-to-head since the creation of the Jacksonville-based promotion. While the global sports entertainment juggernaut wasn't bothered by Tony, it seems like WWE is treating the rival company like a threat.

To damage the competition's ticket sales, WWE allegedly scheduled its programming near the Tony Khan-led promotion's events. The company's biggest annual event, All In, will go head-to-head with Saturday Night's Main Event. Also, the next day, WWE announced that they would hold Evolution 2.

During the Double or Nothing press conference, when asked about WWE's counter-programming tactic, Tony Khan said that he hadn't seen this type of strategy since Jim Crockett's promotions. He also claimed that while the latter promotion didn't last long, the same thing would not happen with AEW.

Fans said that TKO is after Tony Khan and the company. Many also claimed that this dispute is similar to the Monday Night Wars.

Tony Khan talks about Scorpio Sky's AEW absence

Last seen in 2023 on AEW TV, Scorpio Sky recently tried to stir the pot. In the latest interview, the latter claimed that he has been healthy for a long time and still isn't getting booked.

When asked about the issue at Double or Nothing media scrum, Tony said that they discussed certain plans but ended up doing things differently.

"He’s someone who has been here from day one and I have a lot of respect for him and he’s someone I really like. I saw that he said that, and I had talked to Scorpio Sky about doing something and we ended up going with something in a different direction," he said.

It remains to be seen if the former TNT Champion is back on TV this year.

