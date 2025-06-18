"Toooo much," "CEO Punk is only interested in herself" - Fans want Mercedes Mone to pull off a big move after confirming relationship with AEW star

Mercedes Mone is one of the most popular stars in AEW. The CEO always remains a point of discussion in the wrestling world, whether it is because of her in-ring accomplishments or her adventures outside the ring.

A recent development involving the reigning AEW TBS Champion has left the wrestling world stunned. The erstwhile Sasha Banks is in a relationship with fellow All Elite Wrestling star The Beast Mortos, and TMZ has confirmed this rumor to be true.

Speculations regarding Mone and Mortos possibly dating each other began when the LFI member posted a picture of himself with The CEO on his Instagram. The intimidating star captioned the photo "En tus brazos encuentro paz," which translates to "In your arms I find peace" in English. The CEO later sent a cheeky message to her fans on X (fka Twitter), confirming her relationship with The Beast Mortos.

Mercedes Mone is one of the most influential stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Boss has been pushed to the moon ever since she arrived in the Tony Khan-led company.

A Twitter user made an intriguing post on his account, requesting The CEO to use her popularity to ensure Mortos gets more significant opportunities in AEW going forward. The post drew several interesting reactions, with fans coming up with different opinions regarding the situation.

While some fans urged Mone to favor her love interest, others felt she was too self-centered to push for The Beast Mortos. Here's what the fans had to say:

Fans had intriguing reactions to Mercedes Mone possibly vouching for The Beast Mortos' push. [Image credit: X]

Mercedes Mone will battle Toni Storm at AEW All In

Mercedes Mone defeated Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 2025. With this victory, The CEO earned herself an AEW Women's World Championship match against Toni Storm at All In: Texas

The two stars have gone back and forth with each other numerous times in the past few weeks. At AEW Summer Blockbuster, The Timeless Superstar clashed against Julia Hart, while Mercedes Mone joined the commentary panel.

The reigning AEW Women's World Champion emerged victorious in her bout against The Princess of the Black Throne. After the match, The CEO attacked her All In opponent.

The reigning AEW TBS Champion continued her assault until Mina Shirakawa made the save. It would be intriguing to see how Toni Storm responds to Mercedes Mone's attack in the coming weeks.

