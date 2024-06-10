Top AEW babyface accepts Summer Rae’s offer

A former AEW champion seems to have accepted an offer made by Summer Rae recently. The former WWE Superstar was signed to the company from 2011 to 2017. The star being discussed is Orange Cassidy.

The Freshly Squeezed is a top star in the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2019. He and his 'Best Friends' dominated the tag team division for a couple of years. Later, Orange shifted his focus on singles competition and had a great run with the International Championship. Meanwhile, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Kris Statlander helped him on his way up.

Nevertheless, things changed quickly as Trent turned on the former International Champion in April on an episode of Dynamite. He then went onto join the Don Callis Family and Kris Statlander too slapped him in the faces days later. Also, Chuck has now retired from pro wrestling, meaning Orange seemingly has no friends left in the promotion right now.

A few week's ago, Summer Rae offered the Freshly Squeezed her friendship. It now seems like Orange Cassidy has accepted her friendship with a one-word message on X/Twitter.

Summer Rae wants to make an in-ring return

The 40-year-old star retired from wrestling in 2018, except for an one-off appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble.

While speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Summer revealed that despite her health issues, she wants to enter the squared circle again. She remarked that she was interested in the storytelling in particular and missed it a lot.

"So, I miss wrestling. I personally wouldn't, I have a bone spur on a vertebra in my neck and I have Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. So, I'm doing good, but at the end of my injury, I kind of have the tingling in my hands where I couldn't really open doors and that was a little scary to me. So for me, I miss storytelling. I constantly write ideas and pitches down and like, submit them to certain promotions," said Rae.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan recruits Summer Rae for a couple of months for this storyline to progress.

