"I miss wrestling" - 39-year-old WWE veteran wants to make a return to the ring

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae revealed in a recent interview that she misses wrestling and wants to return to the business by taking up a new role.

She was released by the company in 2017 and made her televised return as a guest on the January 21, 2022, episode of SmackDown. She was among the 30 women who competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match that year. She was the 23rd entrant and was eliminated by her Total Divas rival Natalya. Ronda Rousey won the bout.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Summer Rae said she misses wrestling and storytelling but is currently dealing with an injury and isn't able to perform.

"So, I miss wrestling. I personally wouldn't, I have a bone spur on a vertebra in my neck and I have Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. So, I'm doing good, but at the end of my injury, I kind of have the tingling in my hands where I couldn't really open doors and that was a little scary to me. So for me, I miss storytelling. I constantly write ideas and pitches down and like, submit them to certain promotions," said Rae.

Former WWE star Summer Rae says she wants a managerial role in wrestling

The 39-year-old had several roles in WWE besides wrestling. She was a ring announcer for NXT in 2012, General Manager for the company's former developmental territory FCW and Fandango's dance partner.

During the interview, Summer Rae stated that she doesn't want to wrestle daily but wants to showcase other talents.

"I don't think I could wrestle every week and be in that role. And I don't think that's my purpose either. I think, you know, being able to highlight talents, and pull the best out of them and being able to make them the main thing and being able to showcase new younger talent and bring them up with what I know from the business. I would love to do something like that," she said.

It'll be interesting to see Summer Rae portraying a manager in WWE, AEW, or any other wrestling company.

Would you like to see Summer Rae return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee