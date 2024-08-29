Top AEW champion shockingly turns heel on Dynamite

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, the seeds for a long-awaited matchup between two stars have been sown, but not before a certain champion interrupted them, turning heel. This would be PAC.

Moments ago, Ricochet made his Dynamite in-ring debut and defeated Kyle Fletcher. The high-flyer stayed true to his words after the two had a back-and-forth exchange on social media.

After the match, Will Ospreay came out, seemingly to welcome his friend to the company, but he was met with a Poisonrana out of nowhere from PAC. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is the current number one contender for the International Championship and he wished to remind him of that.

PAC then took the mic from Ospreay and welcomed Ricochet instead before boldly saying that despite him now being a part of the promotion, he'd have to head to the back of the line as it was his turn to go after the title.

At AEW All Out, Will Ospreay will put his title on the line against the current AEW World Trios Champion. Should he get the better of him for another successful title defense, Ricochet could be one who will stake his claim to the International Championship.

Fans must stay tuned to find out what happens next between these three.

