Top AEW champion surprisingly suffers defeat ahead of All In [Spoilers]

The AEW All In Pay Per View is just days away, and the storylines leading to it are being wrapped up for the next twist or the end. One of the main events at All In is the fatal four-way match for the Women's Champion, which will see Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, Saraya, and Toni Storm battle it out in the ring.

Fans are awaiting that match with bated breath, But they will be surprised when watching AEW's Rampage episode, where Shida and Baker compete in a tag team match against Sweet Saraya and Storm.

According to Wrestling Inc, Glampire and Storm sprung up a surprise win, as they beat Shida and Britt Baker in a match full of high-risk moves and thrilling wrestling spots. With one loss under her belt already, the current AEW Women's Champion Shida doesn't have the best momentum going into the four-way battle coming her way.

AEW Pay Per View All In could see the return of Ortiz

All In, the AEW Pay-Per-View has a stacked card, and there are rumors of several wrestlers, past and present, making a cameo or even participating in a full-blown match.

There are reports of Ortiz making a return to the ring during the Pay Per View. Ortiz was last seen in the ring in March and was mostly in tag team matches.

There's no clarity about what Ortiz's role in All In will be. Ortiz was most famous for being part of the Ortiz-Santana tag team. The team is currently on hiatus because of Santana's legit knee injury that he suffered last June during the Blood and Guts Pay-Per-View.

The two have won several tag team championships in various wrestling companies, including the AAW Championship, the CZW World Tag Team Championship, the HOG Tag Team Championship, the Impact World Tag Team Championship, and others. With such a dominant streak behind him, there's a chance Ortiz might really ramp up the All In pay-per-view.

