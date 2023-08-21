Underutilized AEW star planned for a spot at All In - Reports

AEW All In could see the return of another star. Ortiz, who was last seen in the promotion in March, is set to be booked for the August 27 show, as per the latest reports.

Prior to his last appearance in March, the AEW star competed mostly in tag team matches with Eddie Kingston. His original tag team partner Santana went down with a long-term injury back at Blood and Guts last year in June. The stars were together known as Pride & Powerful and were a part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle stable.

Fightful recently revealed Ortiz's status, as they announced that he could be given a spot on the All In card. He was previously booked for a show with Limitless Wrestling this weekend but had to pull out due to an "AEW-related obligation." According to the report, there were also some members of the roster that were asked to head to the UK and some that weren't.

As of now, it is not clear in what capacity he will be a part of the card. It could be that he is part of the Stadium Stampede bout or is even added to the show in a different capacity.

AEW stars Santana and Ortiz are not on good terms

Previously, WCW legend Konnan revealed that Santana and Ortiz were not on good terms.

On an episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast last year, Konnan mentioned that they were not on good terms with one another. He previously managed Santana and Ortiz back when they were a part of LAX in IMPACT Wrestling.

"They are not on good terms," Konnan said.

To this day, no reports have come in to state that Santana and Ortiz are back on good terms and whether this would impact any return for the two stars.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the duo.

