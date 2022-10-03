"Dethroning The Usos at WrestleMania" - Twitterverse erupts with mixed reactions to comparisons between The Usos and top AEW duo

AEW's Tag Team Division is one of the most celebrated in the wrestling industry, with FTR leading the pack being triple tag champions. Since WWE is their official competitor, their standout team, The Usos, has naturally been compared to FTR. In light of the recent comparisons, fans have reacted in a polarizing fashion.

During their run with WWE, FTR was one of the most decorated tag teams in the promotion. As The Revival, the duo became the first ever Triple Crown Tag Team Champions after capturing the RAW, Smackdown, and NXT Tag titles. So far, only The Street Profits have managed to meet FTR with this achievement.

The Usos currently hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships and are aligned with their cousin Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. FTR are currently holding the AAA, NJPW, and ROH World Tag Team Champions, making some fans believe they are on another level compared to The Usos.

Regardless of the facts, many fans still yearn to see the two teams come clashing at some point, especially since stars like Andrade have been the center of AEW exit rumors.

Rodney Ross @16HotRod24 @yomamahouce @jjLeakee__ @DemonEvilMuscle @Jordan_Patu Probably because like Roman, it’s been shoved in the fan’s face for 2 years now. All things being equal, the Usos are below the level of the Young Bucks, FTR, & the Briscoe brothers. WWE have absolutely no tag team division at all. @yomamahouce @jjLeakee__ @DemonEvilMuscle @Jordan_Patu Probably because like Roman, it’s been shoved in the fan’s face for 2 years now. All things being equal, the Usos are below the level of the Young Bucks, FTR, & the Briscoe brothers. WWE have absolutely no tag team division at all.

TrussInGod91 @God91In @JobberNationTV We need FTR vs Usos that's well overdue @JobberNationTV We need FTR vs Usos that's well overdue

Rachel Walsh @RachelW24678068 @wrestle_random @JobberNationTV @Jordan_Patu Ftr would be fed to the usos as that what every tag team in wwe is doing is being fed to the usos. Why would ftr want to go to wwe just to lose to the usos. @wrestle_random @JobberNationTV @Jordan_Patu Ftr would be fed to the usos as that what every tag team in wwe is doing is being fed to the usos. Why would ftr want to go to wwe just to lose to the usos.

Amhlilhaus @amhlilhaus



ftr has way more teams to work with outside bloodline pro wrestling where they'd put over the usos for months then star on main event @JobberNationTV Just saying nonsenseftr has way more teams to work with outside bloodline pro wrestling where they'd put over the usos for months then star on main event @JobberNationTV Just saying nonsenseftr has way more teams to work with outside bloodline pro wrestling where they'd put over the usos for months then star on main event

The Wicker Man @Man_of_Wicker @DaveWelsh34



But it’s not. It’s the USOs and a bunch of geeks. And FTR would be the next set of geeks for somebody to beat. @JobberNationTV My point is that the WWE tag team division is not competitive. If it was, I’d say, “sure, great spot for FTR.”But it’s not. It’s the USOs and a bunch of geeks. And FTR would be the next set of geeks for somebody to beat. @DaveWelsh34 @JobberNationTV My point is that the WWE tag team division is not competitive. If it was, I’d say, “sure, great spot for FTR.” But it’s not. It’s the USOs and a bunch of geeks. And FTR would be the next set of geeks for somebody to beat.

Under New Management @rogue_hollywood @JobberNationTV



Khan had a chance to promote a match for the greatest tag team in the world for 4 world titles-- Bucks vs. FTR-- and opted to promote a trios title no one cared about instead. @TonyKhan has blown almost every opportunity with FTR. They may as well go feud with the Usos in WWE.Khan had a chance to promote a match for the greatest tag team in the world for 4 world titles-- Bucks vs. FTR-- and opted to promote a trios title no one cared about instead. @JobberNationTV @TonyKhan has blown almost every opportunity with FTR. They may as well go feud with the Usos in WWE.Khan had a chance to promote a match for the greatest tag team in the world for 4 world titles-- Bucks vs. FTR-- and opted to promote a trios title no one cared about instead.

The Wicker Man @Man_of_Wicker @DaveWelsh34



USOs beat everybody



Braun Stroman just destroyed like 4 of the teams who COULD be contenders



Yes, prime spot for FTR to come back to @JobberNationTV How is the WWE tag team division right now?USOs beat everybodyBraun Stroman just destroyed like 4 of the teams who COULD be contendersYes, prime spot for FTR to come back to @DaveWelsh34 @JobberNationTV How is the WWE tag team division right now?USOs beat everybodyBraun Stroman just destroyed like 4 of the teams who COULD be contenders Yes, prime spot for FTR to come back to

Under New Management @rogue_hollywood @TrishSpeirs48 @DantesIdo @BackupHangman Again, goalpost moving. The match to promote as a wrestling promoter especially with all the Usos buzz is who is the best tag team in the world? FTR -Bucks 3 for 4 world titles answers that & is proven highly rated. Instead Tony created a trios title that was ratings repellant. @TrishSpeirs48 @DantesIdo @BackupHangman Again, goalpost moving. The match to promote as a wrestling promoter especially with all the Usos buzz is who is the best tag team in the world? FTR -Bucks 3 for 4 world titles answers that & is proven highly rated. Instead Tony created a trios title that was ratings repellant.

David R Belsky @davidrbelsky @FredFujita



Think of FTR dethroning the Usos at Wrestlemania. And Wardlow vs Gunther @BackupHangman I got a better idea, instead of Tony booking FTR better, they AND Wardlow should call Paul.Think of FTR dethroning the Usos at Wrestlemania. And Wardlow vs Gunther @FredFujita @BackupHangman I got a better idea, instead of Tony booking FTR better, they AND Wardlow should call Paul.Think of FTR dethroning the Usos at Wrestlemania. And Wardlow vs Gunther

Wrasslin Reviews @WrasslinReviewz FTR are not tag team of the year… and it’s not there fault… tony khan has done nothing with them. My picks are usos, acclaimed or swerve in our glory FTR are not tag team of the year… and it’s not there fault… tony khan has done nothing with them. My picks are usos, acclaimed or swerve in our glory

Nick @Nick91123563 @CeeHawk FTR are so far ahead of the USOS it’s not even funny. FTR put on matches you don’t want to miss while the USOS put on matches you could care less about. I’d take FTR any day over any tag team in the world when it comes to starting a wrestling promotion. @CeeHawk FTR are so far ahead of the USOS it’s not even funny. FTR put on matches you don’t want to miss while the USOS put on matches you could care less about. I’d take FTR any day over any tag team in the world when it comes to starting a wrestling promotion.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions recently called out Tony Khan himself and questioned his handling of them

While fans might be polarized on whether or not FTR and The Usos are on the same level, most universally agree that their booking has been questionable as of late. Despite holding three tag team titles, and being the number one contenders for the championships for months, FTR are seemingly overlooked.

Seemingly in light of all the backlash and their own feelings, Dax Harwood addressed Tony Khan directly after FTR competed at NJPW Royal Quest II:

"Tony Khan, we still work for you. Book us brother," Dax Harwood said.

Ciarán @CiaranRH93 Dax Wheeler: "Tony Khan, we still work for you. Book us brother." Dax Wheeler: "Tony Khan, we still work for you. Book us brother." https://t.co/YbEw1w9LAx

With The Acclaimed currently holding the All Elite Wrestling Tag Titles, FTR will likely be booked as heels due to the champions' overwhelming popularity.

Will Dax and Cash shrug off the possible fan outcry and embrace the roles of the bad guys to become the most decorated tag team in the industry? Or will they decide to cut ties with Khan and jump back to WWE, where they were obviously unhappy? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

