"Dethroning The Usos at WrestleMania" - Twitterverse erupts with mixed reactions to comparisons between The Usos and top AEW duo

AEW's Tag Team Division is one of the most celebrated in the wrestling industry, with FTR leading the pack being triple tag champions. Since WWE is their official competitor, their standout team, The Usos, has naturally been compared to FTR. In light of the recent comparisons, fans have reacted in a polarizing fashion.
During their run with WWE, FTR was one of the most decorated tag teams in the promotion. As The Revival, the duo became the first ever Triple Crown Tag Team Champions after capturing the RAW, Smackdown, and NXT Tag titles. So far, only The Street Profits have managed to meet FTR with this achievement.
The Usos currently hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships and are aligned with their cousin Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. FTR are currently holding the AAA, NJPW, and ROH World Tag Team Champions, making some fans believe they are on another level compared to The Usos.
Regardless of the facts, many fans still yearn to see the two teams come clashing at some point, especially since stars like Andrade have been the center of AEW exit rumors.
Check out all the Twitter reactions below:
Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.
The former AEW World Tag Team Champions recently called out Tony Khan himself and questioned his handling of them
While fans might be polarized on whether or not FTR and The Usos are on the same level, most universally agree that their booking has been questionable as of late. Despite holding three tag team titles, and being the number one contenders for the championships for months, FTR are seemingly overlooked.
Seemingly in light of all the backlash and their own feelings, Dax Harwood addressed Tony Khan directly after FTR competed at NJPW Royal Quest II:
"Tony Khan, we still work for you. Book us brother," Dax Harwood said.
With The Acclaimed currently holding the All Elite Wrestling Tag Titles, FTR will likely be booked as heels due to the champions' overwhelming popularity.
Will Dax and Cash shrug off the possible fan outcry and embrace the roles of the bad guys to become the most decorated tag team in the industry? Or will they decide to cut ties with Khan and jump back to WWE, where they were obviously unhappy? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.
We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here