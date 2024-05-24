Top AEW faction officially undergoes name change

A top AEW faction has officially undergone a name change, a move that has taken everyone by surprise. This was done discreetly.

The faction is none other than Bullet Club. The team of Jay White, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn have been a menace in the company. The name was relatively straightforward to many, given White’s history in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

However, the AEW World Trios Champions' name has been changed, as their roster page now calls them the Bang Bang Gang.

This is an interesting turn of events, as their previous name, Bullet Club Gold, was perfectly acceptable. What is also to note is that Bullet Club Gold is not mentioned, not even on Jay White's personal page.

It will be interesting to see what led the company to want to officially change the faction's name.

Konnan slams AEW for not utilizing Jay White properly

WCW veteran Konnan has called out AEW for underutilizing Jay White. The latter came to the company amid much fanfare, and a lot was expected of him.

However, things have not gone according to plan so far, and he is stuck in the mid-card. Konnan was speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast when he said that White’s situation is now a mid-level comedy act.

“Let me tell you what's even worse. Everybody there I like, they all have talent, ok? But Jay White, who if you remember I got into a big twitter war with a lot of fans when I said on this show, they dont push him as a star. Bro, they dont push him as a star. This is like a mid level comedy act. no Shade. He should be by himself. If he is to be with a group, it's gotta be a cool group.”

Konnan is not entirely wrong. AEW has been booking Jay White from a main event star to a midcarder. He will hope to challenge for top honors in the company soon.