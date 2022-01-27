Top AEW heel names Kenny Omega as his dream opponent

Wardlow recently expressed his desire to get in the ring with fellow AEW star Kenny Omega.

Mr. Mayhem has been on a meteoric rise since MJF took him under his wing. While he may be utilized more often as an enforcer, the 34-year-old star's squash matches have surprisingly become one of the most entertaining parts of the show. Fans often cheer while the powerhouse easily defeats enhancement talent.

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Mr. Mayhem stated that he wants to test himself against someone of Kenny Omega's caliber. The Best Bout Machine is often hailed as the best wrestler in the world right now.

“Kenny Omega is at the top of that list," said Wardlow. "People say he’s the best in the world, so why not start there? I don’t want to be just a big guy. I’m not just size. I’m not just a look. I can go. I think the way you test that is going with Kenny Omega."

The Conductor of Violence also made it clear that he wants to face 'Hangman' Adam Page and Cody Rhodes again because they have beaten him in the past.

""I would really like to have another shot at Cody Rhodes and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, just because I have two L’s from them that I would like to correct," Wardlow added.

Rhodes previously defeated Wardlow in the latter's debut match on the February 19th episode of AEW Dynamite in 2020. Meanwhile, Page outsmarted Mr. Mayhem in the semi-finals of the World Championship eliminator tournament the same year. Moving forward, Mr. Mayhem clearly wants to avenge these losses in order to prove himself.

Kenny Omega may miss AEW Revolution 2022

Wardlow may not get his dream match against Kenny Omega, at least not in the near future. After losing the world title to Hangman Page last year, The Cleaner took an indefinite hiatus from AEW programming to deal with multiple injuries.

Previously, Dave Meltzer speculated that Omega would remain on the sidelines until February. But the wrestling journalist recently noted that there's "no timetable" planned for the former champion's return. As things stand, Omega might be forced to miss the Revolution pay-per-view this year.

Would you like to see Omega face Wardlow in his return match? Sound off in the comments section below.

