"I’m gonna make you regret everything" - Top AEW star sends a stern warning to Adam Cole

Orange Cassidy has taken to Twitter to send a stern warning to his upcoming opponent, Adam Cole.

The next chapter of the long-running rivalry between Cole and Cassidy will be written this Wednesday when the two men battle in another singles match on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. However, it won't be yet another ordinary bout, as the company has added a Lights Out stipulation to the match, per Cole's request.

Ahead of this highly anticipated contest, Freshly Squeezed has promised to make The Panama City Playboy "regret" everything after their outcome:

"I’m not gonna try. I’m gonna make you regret everything.#AEWDynamite @AEW," Orange Cassidy tweeted.

Last week, Adam Cole teamed up with his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., for the first time in AEW to defeat Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander in a mixed tag team bout.

Although the power couple captured the victory, Cassidy accidentally put Baker through a table outside the ring. In response, Cole fumed with rage, which provoked him to propose a brutal match to seek vengeance. Interestingly enough, the former NXT Champion has also promised to end the Best Friend member's career.

Britt Baker names which star came up with the idea of her kissing Adam Cole on Dynamite

The mixed tag team match wasn't the only moment Cole and Baker shared on screen. A week earlier, the couple kissed each other for the first time in front of a live TV audience.

AEW's resident dentist recently revealed that she and Cole always wanted to do something similar, but they didn't want to rush it. She stated that Nick Jackson pushed them to add a kissing angle on-screen:

"We both wanted to do it, but we also like, didn’t want to jump the gun,” Baker said. “It had to make sense. It had to be the right time, right place, right people, right story. This was just perfect." "No (we didn't have the kiss idea forever). That was Matt Jackson’s idea, actually."

It will be fascinating to see how often the company uses Cole and Baker together moving forward. Meanwhile, Adam Cole will have an uphill task this week when he aims to end his feud with Orange Cassidy once and for all.

