Top AEW stable removes its member; then immediately reinstates him with a new name

A top AEW faction recently made an interesting change to their group after this past week's Dynamite.

The faction is none other than Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Austin & Colten Gunn) who defeated the Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) to capture the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles.

However, after their victory, the faction parted ways with Cardblade and introduced a suitable replacement in the form of Rockhard Juiceboard. You can check out the exclusive backstage interview below.

"EXCLUSIVE: #AEW Backstage cameras catch up with the newly crowned #ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, the Bang Bang Gang @JayWhiteNZ , @coltengunn & @theaustingunn of Bullet Club Gold."

The Rockhard Juiceboard is an homage to their fellow group member Juice Robinson who is currently out with a back injury that will require surgery. It may be a little while till we see Robinson back in action.

AEW Bullet Club Gold's Austin and Colten Gunn believe they have some things in common with Dominik Mysterio

AEW stars and Bullet Club Gold members, Austin and Colten Gunn recently spoke about the similarities they have with the former NXT North American Champion and Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking in an interview with Liam Crawley for ComicBook.com, The Gunns mentioned they relate with WWE star Dominik Mysterio as they also have a "deadbeat dad," comparing Billy Gunn to Rey Mysterio.

"This is why we connect with Dom so much, and get along so much with Dom. Both of our dads are deadbeat dads. I think they're tied," Austin said.

Colten explained how Billy Gunn is worse because he "adopted" two new kids in All Elite Wrestling (The Acclaimed) and went on to capture the trios title with them.

"I honestly think maybe ours because Rey didn't adopt a new kid and start running around with him. Whereas our dad just adopted two new kids, and won titles with them and is scissoring on national TV, and making all this merch. I don't see Rey doing that. He's still upset that his kid is not with him. Our dad, I don't even think he remembers our names. So I'm going with Billy Gunn," Colten said. [H/T Fightful]

Dominik Mysterio has quickly become one of the most hated heels in the Stamford-based promotion. The heel turn on his father Rey has proven to be massive for the young star as it helped him find his own identity in WWE.

