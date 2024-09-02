Top AEW star admits he's not better than Shawn Michaels

The AEW roster is packed full of talent, from rising stars such as Jack Perry, established veterans like Malakai Black, to future Hall of Famers such as Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson. One top star is surprising fans today with his comments on Shawn Michaels.

Will Ospreay has been wrestling for less than 13 years, but many view the 31-year-old as the greatest pro wrestler alive. The current AEW International Champion has received more five-star and six-star ratings than any other wrestler from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Ospreay currently has five six-star ratings and 36 that are between five and six stars. The next closest is Kazuchika Okada with 23 five-star ratings, three six-star ratings, and one seven-star.

The Aerial Assassin spoke with Inside The Ropes and was asked about being the most accomplished five-star wrestler ever. The UK grappler pointed out that the ratings are just based on Dave Meltzer's opinion. He then addressed another point of criticism—the fact that Kurt Angle never received one five-star rating. Ospreay reiterated that he doesn't have much of an opinion on the ratings, admitting he's not better than Angle or Shawn Michaels, who has two five-star ratings.

"Do you honestly think I think I’m better than Kurt Angle? Because I can tell you now I’m not. Do you think I’m better than Shawn Michaels? I can tell you that I’m not. He has a certain taste, and I appeal to that level of taste. I don’t really have any opinion on it. But I do enjoy seeing what happens and the discourse between people; it is hilarious at this point. But any wrestlers that say it either in promos or on their phone about how it doesn’t matter, deep down it hurts them. It really does," Will Ospreay said.

Ospreay received a five-star rating for his AEW All In win over MJF. The near-26-minute match saw The Commonwealth Kingpin regain the International Championship in front of his hometown crowd.

Will Ospreay to defend at AEW All Out

Will Ospreay will make his first defense of the International Championship in his second reign at AEW's All Out pay-per-view. He will face the new World Trios Champion, PAC.

All Out will take place this Saturday at the Now Arena near Chicago. Below is the updated lineup:

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia Chicago Street Fight for the CMLL World Women's Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Kris Statlander Steel Cage Match: Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hikaru Shida International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. World Trios Champion PAC World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. TNT Champion Jack Perry

The AEW All Out pre-show is scheduled to begin at 6:30pm ET, but no matches have been confirmed as of now. The main pay-per-view card will begin at 8pm.

