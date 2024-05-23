Top AEW star admits to feeling "horrible" ahead of Double or Nothing 2024; reveals Tony Khan unexpectedly called him up

A top AEW star is not a hundred percent heading into his big match at the Double or Nothing PPV. The star is none other than Darby Allin.

The former TNT Champion made his unexpected return to All Elite Wrestling last week on Dynamite. He was announced as the replacement for Eddie Kingston in team AEW (Bryan Danielson and FTR) against The Elite (Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, Nicholas, and Matthew Jackson) in the Anarchy in the Arena match at DON.

However, Darby Allin's return was shocking to many as he has been dealing with multiple injuries. He broke his foot in March during his match against Jay White and was also hit by a bus in NYC on April 27 and suffered a broken nose.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Darby Allin revealed that he is not feeling great while explaining how his return came about

"I’m not feeling great. I’m feeling horrible. Honestly, I was on a cross-country road trip with my dad and mom because I was going to help my dad retire and finally move him into the house that I got him in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s a cross-country road trip, we’re driving and halfway through the country. I hear that Eddie Kingston can’t make it. I pull over, I call Tony Khan and I say, ‘I don’t know what it’s going to take, but if I can get cleared from my doctor, it’s my foot doctor and my nose doctor, to be in this match, can we make it happen?’ He said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ "

The former TNT Champion continued:

"I’m on the road trip. I start in Seattle, I’m 12 hours into it, I flip a b*tch, and I start driving back to Seattle because that’s where Dynamite was on Wednesday. At the same time, I’m thinking, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing this? Enjoy your time off. " H/T:[Fightful]

AEW star Darby Allin also revealed that he has yet to step into the ring after his injury

Darby Allin is known for taking risks and performing jaw-dropping maneuvers during his matches. However, Allin is currently dealing with multiple injuries despite getting the green signal to step into the ring at AEW Double or Nothing.

Speaking in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Darby Allin revealed that he is yet to train for his return at the PPV.

"I drove 12 hours, literally no sleep, showed up, and got cleared right when I was getting to the building. I was still in my walking boot. That was the first day I took it off, when I got to Dynamite. I haven’t bumped. I haven’t ran the ropes. I have a limp. My nose is killing me. Let’s just find out what’s going to happen Sunday at the pay-per-view," H/T:[Fightful]

Team AEW (Darby Allin, Bryan Danielson, and FTR) are set to face Team Elite (Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, and The Young Bucks) at Double or Nothing. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.