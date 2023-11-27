Top AEW star admits he got too cocky following recent loss

A current champion in AEW opened up on his recent loss in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament on the recent episode of Collision, as he admitted he was arrogant and cocky.

The top AEW star in question is the NJPW strong open weight and ROH world champion, Eddie Kingston. Eddie is one of the participants in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament, the winner of which will become a triple-crowned Continental champion, combining the titles Kingston currently has.

Last week on the main event of Collision, Kingston squared off against Brody King in his first match in the blue league of the tournament. The bout concluded with Brody surprisingly pulling off a victory.

Following his loss, Kingston seemed upset and disheartened, but also admitted that he was somewhere arrogant and cocky going into his first match in the tournament. In an exclusive backstage interview after Collision, Kingston stated the following:

"I knew this was going to be tough. I mean Tony Khan didn't put scrubs in this tournament. Maybe I came in too arrogant, too cocky, you know, thinking because I put the belts in the pot, that I was given, like I deserve to win. No one deserves anything, and I got Bryan [Danielson] next now behind the 8-pool, I just don't, I'm not going to do this, I'm not going back, no. Humble in victory, humble in defeat. I got Bryan next, I'm going to go heal up... I'll be ready for Bryan, I will." [0:03-1:04]

Eddie Kingston's next match in the AEW Continental Classic tournament

The ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament consists of 12 participants with six each divided into gold and blue league. Eddie Kingston is in the blue league, and after losing his first match against Brody King, he is ready for the next bout which will be against Bryan Danielson next week on Collision.

Well, it promises to be a hard-hitting encounter next Saturday, and Danielson will be returning after his orbital bone injury. It remains to be seen who walks out victorious.

