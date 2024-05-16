Top AEW star breaks silence after getting fired by The Young Bucks

A top AEW star broke his silence after being unceremoniously fired by The Young Bucks on Dynamite tonight. After the Jackson brothers took out Tony Khan a few weeks ago, the EVPs became the company's de facto leaders.

The star in question is none other than Christopher Daniels who works as the head of talent relations and also as an in-ring wrestler. While he had his fair share of run-ins with the Bucks, things came to a standstill after he confronted the EVPs last week.

This week, Daniels was tasked with taking on the Bucks along with Matt Sydal in a tag team match, which he lost. After the match, Matthew and Nicholas took the microphone to announce that Christopher was fired, which caused the former TNA star to be emotionally overcome.

He has now taken to Twitter to send a message to AEW fans, saying that he has let them down.

“I’m sorry I let you all down,” Daniels wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Daniels. Given that the Young Bucks fired him, he could be reinstated once Tony Khan returns.