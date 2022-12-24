Top AEW star calls out Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) and claims he "owes" him a match (Exclusive)

Former world champion Jon Moxley (known as Dean Ambrose in WWE) apparently has a challenger waiting in AEW.

Moxley's tenure in WWE as Dean Ambrose had already cemented his status as a top-tier performer before he joined Tony Khan's roster in 2019. The Jacksonville-based promotion proved to be the new stomping ground for the Purveyor of Violence, as he went on to win the world title three times.

Despite the numerous matches Moxley has had in the Promotion, All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is apparently an opponent he has never faced. The two stars were scheduled to face each other in the 2020 Eliminator series. However, the purveyor of Violence went on temporary leave to go through rehabilitation for his alcohol addiction.

Cassidy apparently still remembers the missed match. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, he brought up the topic when asked about a potential match with the Moxley. Furthermore, he stated that he did not know why the match was never rescheduled:

"He still owes me a match, I don't know, ask him." (2:45 - 2:54)

You can check out the full exclusive video here:

In case you missed it, you can check out the Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Arizona Cardinals this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Rumors of a potential return of Jon Moxley in WWE as Dean Ambrose have recently surfaced

The former Shield Member had an impactful enough run in WWE to make him relevant in the promotion even today.

Jon Moxley was recently referenced in the Stamford-based promotion in a RAW segment involving Seth Rollins and Austin Theory. The new Intercontinental Champion addressed Rollins as the "third most successful member of The Shield," indicating that Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns were better than him.

Since then, rumors of Moxley's potential return have made the rounds on social media. However, there is barely any truth to the matter, as the former world champion has signed a contract extension with AEW and indicated he is perfectly happy where he is.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



(WWE presents: The Shield’s Final Chapter, 2019)



Just powerfully emotive & motivating stuff 🤜 🤛



@WWERollins @WWERomanReigns @JonMoxley The very final moments as ‘The Shield says goodbye to Dean Ambrose’.(WWE presents: The Shield’s Final Chapter, 2019)Just powerfully emotive & motivating stuff 🤜 The very final moments as ‘The Shield says goodbye to Dean Ambrose’.(WWE presents: The Shield’s Final Chapter, 2019)Just powerfully emotive & motivating stuff 🤜👊🤛@WWERollins @WWERomanReigns @JonMoxley https://t.co/sij9Owd4M6

With Jon Moxley losing the AEW World Title to MJF, it remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming months.

Do you think Orange Cassidy can beat Jon Moxley in a fight? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quote here, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add a H/T for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes