Top AEW star claims his Elbow Drop is more devastating than The Rock's People's Elbow 

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to claim that his Elbow of Deletion finisher is a much more lethal move than The Rock's People's Elbow.

Hardy, The Blade and The Acclaimed took on The Sydal Bros and Varsity Blonds in an eight-man tag team match on the latest episode of AEW Dark. In the closing moments of the clash, Matt Hardy delivered The Elbow of Deletion to Mike Sydal, securing the win for his team in the process.

Moments after the match, he shared a clip of himself delivering the move to Sydal on Twitter. In the caption accompanying the video, Hardy wrote that his elbow drop is the most powerful in the business. He further claimed that his new finisher is even more lethal than The Rock's People's Elbow.

"THE ELBOW OF DELETION is the most powerful elbow in pro wrestling.. Even more devastating than the people’s elbow. @AEW#AEWDark" tweeted Matt Hardy.

THE ELBOW OF DELETION is the most powerful elbow in pro wrestling.. Even more devastating than the people’s elbow. @AEW #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/0xiS02hmcX — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2021

The amused Twitterati went along with the gag by saying The Elbow of Deletion was indeed the most dangerous move in all of professional wrestling.

The Rock is a regular viewer of AEW's programming

In an Instagram live chat in May last year, The Rock was quizzed by a fan if he watches AEW Dynamite. To the utter surprise of everyone, the eight-time WWE Champion revealed that he watched the show and stated that he's happy for the promotion's success.

"Do I watch AEW? Yeah, I watch AEW, of course I do. I'm very happy for the success of that company, 'cause it's always a good thing, and creates a hunger which is good," said The Rock.

Apart from this, The Rock had gone out of his way to praise Cody Rhodes' fiery babyface promo on Dynamite in November 2019, which also won plaudits from many others in the business.

Do you want Matt Hardy to adopt The Elbow of Deletion as his regular finishing maneuver? Sound off in the comments section below.

