Mercedes Mone has now officially debuted outside of WWE and begun her journey, leaving behind the moniker of Sasha Banks. Despite this, it's only the first step, but Dax Harwood claims she aims to be as big as Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock.

Across her 12-year career, Mone has raked in numerous accolades, most notably during her long tenure within WWE. Once heralded as one of the Four Horsewomen of WWE, she captured the Women's World Championships for a total of six times.

In the latest episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the AEW star recalled how Mercedes Mone wanted to make an impact in pro wrestling.

"She didn't get into wrestling just to get into wrestling. She got into wrestling to make a difference. Not just women's wrestling, but for all of wrestling. She wanted to be looked at in the same light as Stone Cold Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan or The Rock." (H/T: Fightful)

BallTellsHalfTruths @EssentialShow Sasha Banks / Mercedes Moné theme being a modified Hussle in the House instrumental Sasha Banks / Mercedes Moné theme being a modified Hussle in the House instrumental 🔥🔥 https://t.co/s1bMmouDEg

AEW talent are reportedly convinced that Mercedes will make her debut in All Elite Wrestling very soon, and with all the rumors about her being Saraya's mystery opponent, it might just be true.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that Mercedes Mone is "considerably better" than Becky Lynch

Before Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, women in WWE were seen as Divas and not serious in-ring competitors. WWE's Four Horsewomen arguably changed the way women's wrestling is perceived by mainstream audiences, after their many accolades in the promotion.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC WWE was reportedly considering a Four Horsewomen Wrestlemania main event before Ronda Rousey returned WWE was reportedly considering a Four Horsewomen Wrestlemania main event before Ronda Rousey returned https://t.co/4frz3MTHeq

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shut down claims that he was anti-Mercedes Mone and that he believes she's only second to Charlotte Flair.

"And this is what makes me laugh whenever I hear people on social media say, 'Oh, Bully doesn't like Sasha.' Are you people out of your freaking mind? In my eyes, Sasha was only behind Charlotte, and considerably better than Becky in the ring!"

Only time will tell if Mercedes will be remembered as fondly as The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Stone Cold Steve Austin are today.

