Sasha Banks is considerably better than Becky Lynch, WWE Hall of Famer claims

Becky Lynch is not as good as Sasha Banks from an in-ring perspective, according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley).

Banks made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) debut under the name Mercedes Moné at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. Lynch, meanwhile, is currently one of the top WWE Superstars on RAW.

Bully Ray explained on Busted Open that he views new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as the best female wrestler in WWE. He added that Lynch is not in the same category as Banks and Flair:

"Neither do I," Bully Ray said, agreeing that he does not put Lynch on Banks' level. "And this is what makes me laugh whenever I hear people on social media say, 'Oh, Bully doesn't like Sasha.' Are you people out of your freaking mind? In my eyes, Sasha was only behind Charlotte, and considerably better than Becky in the ring."

Banks, Flair, and Becky Lynch have been three of the top female wrestlers in the world over the last decade. In 2016, they competed against each other in a memorable triple threat encounter at WrestleMania 32. Flair picked up the win in a match that saw the Women's Championship replace the Divas Championship.

Bully Ray explains how Sasha Banks helped Charlotte Flair

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair considers Ricky Steamboat to be his greatest opponent from a technical wrestling standpoint.

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks have both previously referenced the Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat rivalry to describe their own in-ring chemistry.

Bully Ray thinks Banks' decision to wrestle for NJPW leaves Flair without anyone else at her level in the women's division:

"Losing Sasha hurts Charlotte a little bit because she doesn't have that real rival. Can Becky be that real rival? Yeah, there'll always be that animosity for a personal feud with Becky, but as far as move for move, as far as the fluidity, the psychology, the flow, the athleticism, Sasha is better than Becky. I'm not saying that Becky is [bad]. Becky is very, very good, but Sasha's better."

Sasha Banks walked out on WWE alongside her tag team partner Naomi during the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW. In December 2022, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Banks and WWE were "very far apart on money" when they discussed her possible return.

