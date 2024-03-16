Top AEW star claims Mercedes Mone is a much bigger signing than Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada

Mercedes Mone's signing and debut in AEW has got several people talking, both in and out of the ring. While wrestling fans are elated about seeing their favorite wrestler back in the ring, some veterans are still talking about the importance of a star like Mone signing with Tony Khan.

One of them is Matt Hardy, who's currently signed with AEW. The veteran recently spoke his mind about the debut of Mercedes Mone on Dynamite: Big Business on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

"Mercedes is gonna be bringing a lot of star power. She was a big star on WWE TV, which is a big deal. WWE TV is the most powerful professional wrestling television there’s ever been in history, so if you’ve been a big star in WWE TV, that gives you lots of equity," he began.

The former United States Champion explained how her coming to AEW is different than Okada or Ospreay signing with the Jacksonville-based company, as she is internationally famous and someone with whom even the casual fan connects.

"When I say casual fans, it’s just people that don’t always watch wrestling, people that watch wrestling as they’re passing on TV. 'Oh, here’s some wrestling on. What’s this girl’s name? This girl’s name is Mercedes Mone. This is Sasha Banks.' They’re gonna know her, and I think those casual eyeballs are very important to get on your product, and she is going to assist in getting those casual eyeballs and more general wrestling fans to watch your program," he added. [H/T Fightful.com]

It Looks like most people in AEW are happy with Mercedes Mone signing, and are looking forward to working with her, but all is not hunky dory for the CEO.

Mercedes Mone reportedly rubbed off some people in AEW the wrong way

The CEO has been hinting at her AEW debut for a while now, but her comment on an interview just days before her debut has reportedly ruffled some feathers for sure.

Expand Tweet

Mone, in an interview with the Kicking Rocks podcast, said that she plans to return to WWE in the future, and that comment has got people talking, including Dave Meltzer, who on WON has reported that the particular comment didn't go down well with some people in AEW.

Poll : What do you think about Mercedes Mone's AEW debut? It was great It could have been better 0 votes View Discussion