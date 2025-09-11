Top AEW star claims he wanted former champion to debut against Roman Reigns in WWE: "I had pitched this really hard"

A top AEW star recently revealed that he wanted a former WWE champion to debut against Roman Reigns during the pandemic era.
During the global pandemic, WWE used to record its shows in Florida venues with virtual screens, allowing fans to watch the show remotely. This experience came to be known as WWE ThunderDome. During this time, Roman Reigns was the leading man in the company and the reigning Universal Champion, competing on the SmackDown brand. At the same time, AEW star Bryan Danielson was part of SmackDown's creative team, and in a recent interview, he revealed that he pitched an idea around a top NXT star to make his main roster debut against The OTC.
That star was former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The American Dragon was speaking on Downunder the Ring when he revealed that he had brought up the idea to have Priest debut against Reigns.
“I had pitched this really hard… We were doing the ThunderDome in Tampa. He was living in Orlando. I thought, like, let’s debut Damian Priest right now. Let’s have him come in. Because he’s tall, he looks like a star, all this kind of stuff. Let’s debut him against Roman, not in a match, but in [a segment]," said Danielson [ H/T Fightful ]
How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!
AEW star Bryan Danielson claims Vince McMahon manipulated crowd noises during ThunderDome era.
While explaining why he wanted Priest to debut, Danielson, in the same interview, shed light on Vince McMahon's alleged tactics of manipulating crowd noises for certain wrestlers, intending to use the same on Priest.
"I saw Vince do this. It was really weird. He was like, ‘I want the crowd noise louder for a certain wrestler, I want it louder.’ So let’s have Damian Priest go out there and let’s hit that noise button. Bring him out, bring him right up, because he looks like a star." [ H/T Fightful ]
Bryan Danielson left WWE in 2021 and debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion at AEW All Out in September of that year.
Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!