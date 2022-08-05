"I have a different path" - Top AEW star gets brutally honest about being compared to Goldberg and WWE legend

Reigning AEW TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill has addressed the comparisons she often gets to WWE legends, Chyna and Goldberg.

Cargill has carved a path of destruction in AEW, remaining undefeated since her debut alongside Shaquille O'Neal against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in March 2021.

Her winning streak has led many fans and peers to compare Jade and WWE legends like Goldberg and Chyna.

Both Goldberg and Chyna made their names as dominant superstars, with the former embarking on a run of over 170 matches undefeated and Chyna even going so far as to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking to The Game 92.9, Cargill said that while she appreciates the comparison, she's keen to separate herself from the legends:

"I love what these two phenomenal, phenomenal people represent: beauty, posture, dominance, just running through people. I'm my own person, however. I can take these attributes from these amazing wrestlers, but I'm myself. I'm Jade Cargill. I have a different path than both of these phenomenal people." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Jade has formed her own stable named the Baddies Section in recent months. The budding faction comprises Stokely Hathaway (FKA Malcolm Bivens in WWE), Kiera Hogan, former rival Red Velvet, and albeit reluctantly, Leila Grey.

The AEW Star doesn't believe Chyna gets the appreciation she deserves

During the same interview, the TBS Champion put forward her belief that Chyna doesn't get the appreciation she deserves.

“She’s a role model. I don’t think she gets as much appreciation as she should," Cargill said. "I believe she should get way more flowers than what she has right now, but, this is just an extension of her legacy that has been passed down, and that’s what I want to do.”

Chyna enjoyed title success in both the women's and men's divisions, breaking down barriers years before the idea of a "women's revolution" existed. She reigned as an Intercontinental and Women's Champion during her time with the promotion. But like Cargill, many believe that Chyna hasn't received her due credit.

Three years after her tragic passing in 2016, The Ninth Wonder of the World received some token of appreciation from WWE when they inducted her into the Hall of Fame alongside D-Generation X. However, fans continue to campaign for her to receive her solo induction.

Do you think Chyna should get a solo induction into the Hall of Fame? What are your thoughts on Cargill's run in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

