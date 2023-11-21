Top AEW star confirmed for major championship match outside Tony Khan's promotion

A top AEW star has been announced to compete in a massive championship match outside the promotion. The performer in question is Andrade El Idolo, who is set to challenge Cinta de Oro for the IOCW Championship on November 26th in El Paso, Texas.

For those unaware, Cinta de Oro also worked for WWE under the ring name Sin Cara from 2009 to 2019. He has held the IOCW Title for nearly 800 days and has defended it against various opponents across the globe, like Pentagon Jr., Bandido, and many more. One of them is Andrade, too, as the duo first battled it out on October 1st this year, where Cinta de Oro retained his gold.

However, the AEW star now has another shot at the gold, as he will step inside the ring with his arch-nemesis next Sunday. While it remains to be seen who will come out on top, fans can be assured of a memorable back-and-forth encounter.

AEW star Andrade El Idolo will also compete for GCW

Besides his match with Cinta de Oro, Andrade is also gearing up to compete for the uber-popular indie promotion GCW. He would step inside the ring with former AEW star Joey Janela at the Highest in the Room 2 event on December 9th.

Andrade El Idolo is a formidable force to be reckoned with in All Elite Wrestling. His pairing with CJ Perry has been an instant hit, and he picked up a decisive win over Daniel Garcia on the October 10th episode of Collision.

Fans are clamoring to see him in the main event scene in the promotion, and it'll be interesting to see if his new association with Perry helps him rise up the ranks.

Fans can purchase the tickets for the event on the link here.

