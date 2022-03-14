"That’s what I’m looking at now" - Top AEW star draws comparison between WWE’s Edge and Japanese legends

Bryan Danielson is a rejuvenated man in AEW with respect to his wrestling style. However, the American Dragon would like to alter his in-ring style to prolong his career and ensure physical well-being once he decides to retire.

Bryan Danielson exhibits a hard-hitting and robust style in AEW that fans could not see when he was wrestling in WWE. Bryan stated multiple times that Vince McMahon was concerned about his health, asking the former WWE star to restrict himself inside the ring.

However, Tony Khan has allowed the former WWE Champion to unleash the style last seen in Ring Of Honor. In a recent interview with the Wrestling Observer, the AEW star discussed the situation in detail:

"One of the things I think too is, I am changing my wrestling style a little bit to be more like Nagata and Minoru Suzuki as opposed to bigger bumps and that sort of thing. The heavier bump taking style, you’re less likely to have a long career with that as opposed to a hard-hitting style where Nagata will be in hard-hitting wars, but he’s not doing necessarily the top rope dragon suplexes and that stuff, which is the stuff that potentially….when you talk to Edge, it’s those ladder matches and big things that may have taken years off his career." (h/t: Fightful)

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney Bryan Danielson’s first two months in AEW have somehow exceeded expectations. This is one of the best wrestlers of all-time unleashed to his fullest. Bryan Danielson’s first two months in AEW have somehow exceeded expectations. This is one of the best wrestlers of all-time unleashed to his fullest.

AEW's Bryan Danielson discussed his in-ring longevity

The American Dragon wants to preserve his physical health for family reasons. He stated in the same interview that he would like to get involved in sports with his son in a few years' time, which is a crucial perspective for him moving forward.

"That’s what I’m looking at now, from a longevity perspective, but also from a perspective of, when my son is 15 years old, I’m going to be 55 and I want to be able to do all the things you do with a teenager if he wants to play baseball or wrestle, I want to be able to roughhouse with him." said Bryan.

Despite joining AEW only in September last year, Danielson has wrestled classics against the likes of Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega. Meanwhile, Bryan's ongoing partnership with William Regal and Jon Moxley is starting to pick up steam. Fans have every reason to be excited for whatever he does next in AEW.

Edited by Pratik Singh